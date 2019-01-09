Get The Latest News!

Vera McCoy-SulenticEDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE Suzuki Program is one utilized by many children and parents throughout the region.

Led by Vera McCoy-Sulentic, the program has been a large component of the Edwardsville community and entire region for five decades. The founder of the Suzuki Method is Dr. Shinichi Suzuki and the founder of the SIUE program is John Kendall. Suzuki is recognized throughout the U.S. for its instructional methods for young students. The SIUE program is considered one of the best of its types in the country.

The recent December Ensembles Concert was again a big success, showcasing numerous ensembles. The Tour Group is the most advanced part of the Suzuki program, featuring several graduating seniors. There was a Viola Ensemble and Viola Camerata, led by Erika Lord-Castillo.

The Edwardsville Strings Ensemble featured intermediate readers of music and the Edwardsville Youth Orchestra presented more advanced music readers. The Cello Ensemble was led by Stephanie Hunt.

All students are taught in the Suzuki method from age 4 up to senior in high school.

Lessons and Saturday workshop time starts again this week and upcoming weekend for the Suzuki program.

Michele Brannan also contributed to this story.

