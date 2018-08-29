EDWARDSVILLE - Success in the highly competitive building industry requires exceptional leadership, management and communication skills. The innovative Construction Leadership Institute (CLI) has packaged those skills into a convenient, accelerated nine-week program beginning Jan. 11, 2019 on the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus. SIUE is now accepting registrations for the 2019 session of this highly popular program.

During the course of its 15-year history, CLI has seen many of its more than 375 graduates advance to prominent positions across the building industry. The 2019 CLI will convene on nine-consecutive Fridays from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Jan. 11-March 8. CLI is a joint program of the SIUE School of Business and the School of Engineering’s Department of Construction.

“Our mission is to improve the processes and outcomes of the building industry by preparing the next generation of leaders,” said Chris Gordon, CLI co-director and associate dean in the SIUE School of Engineering. “In pursuing its mission, the Construction Leadership Institute has prepared professionals from over one hundred firms to serve in leadership roles across the St. Louis regional building industry.”

The curriculum is designed to develop and hone leadership, as well as effective communication and presentation skills. Other segments focus on crucial professional skills such as strategic thinking, networking, negotiation, team building, finance, construction contracts, insurance and bonding, risk management, and conflict management. The instructional team includes building industry professionals and subject matter experts.

Attendees also will explore innovative project delivery approaches and become attuned to emerging opportunities and challenges impacting the industry. The final session of the program features a panel of building industry leaders sharing their strategies for success.

“This program provides skills and experiences necessary to advance as an emerging leader in the industry,” said Kristine Jarden, CLI co-director and director of executive education in SIUE’s School of Business.

Early registration is available through Nov. 1, at a cost of $2,950. After Nov. 1, registration is $3,150 per person.

To register, call Kristine Jarden at 618-650-2668 or visit: siue.edu/cli.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 294 business schools in the U.S. for the 11th-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and a cooperative doctoral program. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. Students gain hands-on experience in the School’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the new Student Design Center.

