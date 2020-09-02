DOW - R' Acres of Terror, the popular Halloween destination at 25873 State Highway 3 in Dow, announced today it is closing.

Ron Root owned at operated R' Acres of Terror. From what started as a hobby, the destination became a way of life for him and his family. At the 25873 State Highway 3 in Dow location, R Acres of Terror took visitors down a long, winding path full of dark and scary trees with gnarled branches and terrifying décor. Every moment visitors were there, and every step they took into that unknown could be greeted with ghoulish surprises – whether it be something ghastly on the wall or a jump scare by the resident serial killer, Uncle Psychotic.

Article continues after sponsor message

"If I told you I was ready to say these words, I'd be lying," Root said. "R' Acres of Terror has made the very tough and emotional decision to permanently close the woods.

"We want to thank all our sponsors and fans over the years for all of the amazing support we've received. None of this would have been possible without all of you. We are so thankful for all the memories we made."

More like this:

Related Video: