EDWARDSVILLE - Success in the highly competitive building industry requires exceptional leadership, management and communication skills. The innovative Construction Leadership Institute (CLI) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has packaged those skills into a convenient, accelerated, nine-week program. SIUE announced today that it is now accepting registrations for the 2017 session of this highly popular program.

Over the course of its 15-year history, CLI has seen many of its more than 300 graduates advance to prominent positions across the building industry.

“Our mission is to improve the processes and outcomes of the building industry by preparing the next generation of leaders,” said Chris Gordon, co-director of the CLI and chair of the Department of Construction in SIUE’s School of Engineering. “In pursuing its mission, the Construction Leadership Institute has prepared professionals from more than 100 firms to serve in leadership roles across the St. Louis regional building industry.”

The 2018 CLI will convene on nine consecutive Fridays from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Jan. 12 through March 9 on the SIUE campus. CLI is a joint program of the SIUE School of Business and the School of Engineering’s Department of Construction.

The curriculum is designed to develop and hone leadership as well as effective communications skills. Other segments focus on crucial professional skills such as strategic thinking, networking, negotiation, finance, construction contracts, insurance and bonding, risk management and conflict management. The instructional team includes building industry professionals and subject matter experts.

Attendees also will explore innovative project delivery approaches and become attuned to emerging opportunities and challenges impacting the industry. The final session of the program features a panel of building industry leaders sharing their strategies for success.

“This program provides skills and experiences necessary to advance as an emerging leader in the industry,” said Kristine Jarden, co-director of the CLI and director of Executive Education in SIUE’s School of Business.

Early registration is available through Nov. 1, at a cost of $2,950. After Nov. 1, registration is $3,150 per person.

To register, call Kristine Jarden at 618-650-2668 or visit: siue.edu/business/executive-education/construction-leadership-institute/index.shtml.

