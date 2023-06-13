CARLINVILLE - A huge crowd of youngsters laughed and learned during a special presentation at the Carlinville Public Library on Friday afternoon, June 9.

Dan Gogh, a beloved and popular children’s performer, was on hand to entertain and teach the children with a show that combined comedy, magic, and principles of art.

An artist and magician based in Plainfield, Ill., Gogh, whose real name is Dan Laib, has become a favorite with audiences across the region, and has appeared at countless libraries, schools, and youth groups over the last decade.

Article continues after sponsor message

Gogh’s programs are designed for creative, inquisitive youngsters who love to laugh, and his performances have earned numerous positive reviews.

In Carlinville, Gogh excited the crowd with magic tricks and use of art forms as well as a puppet, Peeky, delighting the crowd with humor and playful banter.

“It was an amazing performance,” said Hannah Miller, the director of the Carlinville Public Library. “The kids just loved Dan, and so did the adults. His program was a big hit for us, and everyone seemed to have a great time.”

For more information on children’s programs offered at the Carlinville library, contact 217-854-3505 or mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.

More like this: