GODFREY - Area residents are encouraged to come out to Glazebrook Park (Soccer/Corn Maze Side) and join the Village of Godfrey for Big Truck Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 8, 2019.

"We welcome schools and daycares to join the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department for a free field trip. The kids will get a chance to climb on, climb in, or explore a Big Truck," Todd Strubhart, Godfrey Park and Recreation Director, said. "Groups of 20 or more are asked to RSVP to 618-466-1483."

Big Truck Day is an excellent opportunity for a nice class field trip and picnic lunch at the park with the children and enjoy a free field trip!

"We are currently inviting all companies who would like to come out and display their trucks on May 8, 2019, from 9:30 am – 1:00 pm, please call 618-466-1483," Strubart said.

The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department strives to take a leadership role in southwestern Illinois in promoting and developing parks and recreation by addressing local needs and supporting a greater role providing open space, parkland and recreation opportunities to effectively meet and serve the needs of its constituents, the citizens of Godfrey, and those who interact with the parks system.

Parks and Recreation Office Hours: Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

