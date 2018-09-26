ALTON – One Riverbend mother wants to help her son help people with the wrath of Mother Nature, through creativity.

The Pop Up Kids' Art Fair will take place at Jacoby Arts Center on Sunday, Oct. 28, from noon – 4 p.m. and will act as a fundraiser for relief efforts toward victims of Hurricane Florence. Nicole Gory said her 10-year-old son Alex Gory wanted to help people affected by the natural disaster while seeing the abundant news coverage online and on television. She also said she has been concerned with the art education her children would receive in the Alton School District with current funding. With this effort, she felt like she could help her son take the reigns on helping others and also get a good day of art for other elementary and middle school children.

“It's a fundraiser for Hurricane Florence relief efforts as well as an opportunity to empower our children to create art, learn about entrepreneurship and teach them the joy of giving to others,” Nicole Gory said in a Facebook Message.

During the fair, each child will be allowed to construct their own booth as they both sell art and answer questions about that art.

“We need children who want to be involved, volunteers to help set up before and assist kids in sales and counting change and a cleanup after,” she added.

Those who want to volunteer can find a sign-up link here: https://www.facebook.com/events/319543975488894/. Nicole Gory also said people could contact her with any questions, volunteer pledges or donations at her cellphone: (217) 415-9077. She said they are most in need of customers to attend as well as art supplies and blank banners. It is free to attend and vend, but donations are appreciated.

Nicole Gory said her son, Alex, as well as Sarah Neal of the Jacoby Arts Center are instrumental in bringing this dream to fruition.

