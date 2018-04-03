WORDEN - Poor Boy Portable Buildings is under new ownership with Ed Melton and Andy Freebourn taking over operations in early January of this year.

Melton said their mission as new owners is to provide the community with the area’s largest selection of sheds and outdoor buildings with several styles to choose from.

“We have the largest selection of metal lawn crafts and art in the area, as well as the largest selection of Amish made poly furniture and treats, as well as offer direct shipping and order,” he said. “We also provide monthly specials, base on holidays and special events like Mother’s Day. They make great additions to your own yard or make the perfect gift.”

The new owners guarantee the same quality customer service with former owner Karen Sturgill working as the stores' manager. Melton said that Becky Dorko and Lori Ross are not only pleasant to work with but have over 20 years of experience working with the Sturgills.

Article continues after sponsor message

“They’re providing a lot of experience and support and they aren’t quite ready to retire just yet,” Melton said about Karen and Richard Sturgill.

Poor Boy’s has been the number one Cardinal Building dealer for three consecutive years.

Melton said their lot is filled with different models with information for everyone to come and check out some of the products available.

For more information or see some of the products available at Poor Boy Portable Buildings visit their location at 9975 St. Route 140 in Worden, call 618-633-2702 or visit them online at www.poorboysportablebuildings.com or on Facebook.

More like this: