Pontoon Beach/Belleville Cannabis Dispensaries Receive $240,000 Each In Social Equity Loan Program
PONTOON BEACH/BELLEVILLE - A pair of local licensed cannabis dispensaries will receive a significant amount of funds from Round II of the Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.
Cookies in Pontoon Beach with an application from Project Equity Illinois, will receive $240,000 in the loan awards. Market 96 in Belleville, with an application from Blunts&Moore, LLC, also will receive a $240,000 loan.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The second round of loans will total $5.5 million overall throughout the state.
Through the program, 23 qualified, licensed social equity dispensaries are receiving $240,000 Direct Forgivable Loans (DFL) financed by the State of Illinois.
Second round of Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program provides $5.5 million in loans to social equity dispensaries
“Since day one, my administration has put equity at the forefront of building the most accessible cannabis industry in the nation,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With the Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program, we're giving social equity licensees the resources they need to grow their businesses – righting decades of injustice while providing opportunities for economic success in our state's historically disinvested communities.”
After providing approximately $22 million through Round I of the Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program to craft growers, infusers, and transporters, DCEO opened Round II for adult-use dispensaries. Loan recipients are social equity Conditional and Adult Use Dispensing Organizations licensed by the Illinois Department of Finance and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). This round of funding was open to dispensaries who received licenses prior to the July 2023 dispensary license lottery.
"The Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program is actively reshaping the cannabis industry by strengthening businesses, creating jobs, and boosting economic growth," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "However, the impact of these investments goes beyond business development. We are demonstrating a tangible commitment to equity, removing barriers and promoting inclusivity in the cannabis sector.
Applicants were selected based on factors including social equity status, financial need, financial resources, and progress toward becoming operational.
“Licensed social equity cannabis dispensaries throughout the state are now benefitting from loans offered by the State of Illinois,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “This Direct Forgivable Loan Program is the latest of a variety of programs designed to promote equity in Illinois’ growing cannabis industry.”
“As part of the Pritzker Administration, we are committed to reducing barriers and ensuring people from all backgrounds – and all of Illinois – have the opportunity to join the most equitable cannabis industry in the country,” saidCannabis Regulation Oversight Officer Erin Johnson. “Today’s announcement means critical funding for dispensaries and applicants across the state to open their businesses and create a stronger cannabis industry, meaning a stronger economy for Illinois.”
Applicant Name
Alternate Name
City
Loan Amount
Blounts&Moore LLC
Market 96
Cairo
$240,000
Blounts&Moore LLC
Market 96
Chicago
$240,000
Blounts&Moore LLC
Market 96
Oswego
$240,000
Blounts&Moore LLC
Market 96
Belleville
$240,000
Do Mor Development, LLC
N / A
Lincoln
$240,000
DSG Opco IL, LLC
N / A
Chicago
$240,000
Fly Society Group of Aurora, LLC
AuraLight
Aurora
$240,000
High Haven Dispensary, LLC
N / A
Elgin
$240,000
Indus365 LLC
Mystic Green - Decatur
Decatur
$240,000
InLabs I LLC
N / A
Springfield
$240,000
Lighthouse Dispensing Company LLC
Herb Social
Chicago
$240,000
Morgan and Hope, LLC
Article continues after sponsor message
N / A
Chicago
$240,000
Murray Food Services, Inc.
Galaxy 1, Inc.
Richton Park
$240,000
Navada Labs, LLC
Blyss Dispensary
Chicago
$240,000
Project Equity Illinois, Inc.
Cookies Bloomington
Bloomington
$240,000
Project Equity Illinois, Inc.
Cookies Peoria Heights
Peoria Heights
$240,000
Project Equity Illinois, Inc.
Cookies Pontoon Beach
Pontoon Beach
$240,000
River Bluff Cannabis Inc
N / A
Roselle
$240,000
Seven Point of Illinois LLC
N / A
Danville
$240,000
Triumph 7 Investments LLC
Snap Canna
Elk Grove Village
$240,000
Triumph 7 Investments LLC
Snap Canna
Pontiac
$240,000
UHCC Inc.
Bridge City Collective
East Dubuque
$240,000
WAH Group LLC
CloudHaven Dispensary
South Beloit
$240,000
Information on Direct Forgivable Loan Program Structure
Eligibility
Qualified, licensed social equity dispensaries
Selection Process
Selection for funding was prioritized based on factors including social equity status, operational status, and a financial assessment.
Lender
State of Illinois
Interest Rates
4% after an 18-month grace period of no required payments and 0% interest; applicants can also pursue forgiveness prior to accruing any interest.
Options for Forgiveness
The loan principal is 100% forgivable upon providing documentation for eligible business expenses.
Information on Prior Lending Rounds
The Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program is a first-of-its-kind program that was launched with the goal of providing loans to social equity licensees. Through loans made available by DCEO, 33 craft growers, infusers, and transporters were provided approximately $22 million in loans in Round I. 80% of the Round I loans were awarded to Minority and Women-Owned Business (M/WBE) firms, with approximately 84% of the loan amount shares going to M/WBE firms.
More like this: