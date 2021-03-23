PONTOON BEACH - Pontoon Beach Police Chief, Chris Modrusic, today released vehicle photos involved in a PlayStation theft that oddly occurred in the police station parking lot.

Chief Modrusic described the suspect as a black male with some type of disfigurement to his right hand. The Pontoon Beach incident occurred at 7:27 p.m. on Monday, March 15, Modrusic said.

"The suspect asked the seller to get in his car to make the exchange," Modrusic said. "The suspect was supposed to pay $900 for the PlayStation. The person selling the PlayStation showed it to him and the suspect asked the seller to grab a charger out of his trunk saying that he wanted to try it out. The seller went to the trunk, then the suspect sped off."

Modrusic said the same person apparently struck in Missouri, so he wants to get the suspect's vehicle out and alert people about the man.

"The suspect goes by Cortez Thornburg. He has created multiple Facebook accounts to participate in Facebook Marketplace, but deletes them after his meet-ups," Modrusic said. "We want to get something out to the public before someone gets hurt."

The chief said the vehicle used in the crime was a white Infiniti four-door car with no license plates. A distinctive mark on the driver's side runs from front to back at the bottom, he said. There is small damage to the bumper and near the gas cap. It looks like the rear vent window may have a plastic bag covering it and there's a sunroof. The vehicle is probably stolen."

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact the Pontoon Beach Police Department at (618) 931-5100 and ask for the Detective Division or the supervisor on duty. Our case number is 2021-002484.

