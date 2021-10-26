MADISON COUNTY - A Pontoon Beach police officer - Tyler Timmins - died at a St. Louis hospital after being shot at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Illinois Route 111 and Interstate 270 in Madison County Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred at 7:50 a.m. Illinois State Police said Officer Timmins approached a person in a suspected stolen vehicle and the individual began firing at the officer, striking the officer.

State Police say the suspected shooter was taken into custody at the scene of where the shooting happened. Timmins was rushed to Gateway Regional Medical Center, then airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The U.S. Marshal's Office, Illinois State Police, and numerous law enforcement agencies converged on the scene Tuesday morning to assist in the investigation. The Illinois State Police is the lead investigator in the case.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office said Tuesday afternoon the situation is still under investigation and charges will be filed once the request is submitted.

