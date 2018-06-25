COLLINSVILLE - Polynesian Breeze Shave Ice is off to a strong start at the 1811 Vandalia St. in Collinsville location.

Polynesian Breeze Shave Ice had its grand opening events Saturday and Sunday at 1811 Vandalia St. in Collinsville. A ribbon cutting was part of the Saturday event with Collinsville city officials.

From 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday Polynesian Breeze had hula dancing and music by the Hawaiian Polynesian Revue and Band on tap from 5 to 7 p.m. There were also Shave Ice eating contests set throughout the day with games and prizes.

Polynesian Breeze Shave Ice owner/manager Michele Goldsmith said the business in Collinsville, said the business features authentic shaved ice, that started in the island of Hawaii.

The business is seasonal from April 1 to Nov. 1 in a hut.

“We are getting lots of great feedback about our business,” she said. “We had many people from the area visit, including some from Scott Air Force in Belleville who had been stationed in Hawaii. My husband is Samoan, and much of his family is in Hawaii so he has helped a lot with the business. We are looking forward to this weekend.”

