PONTOON BEACH - Pontoon Beach Police and Illinois State Police were investigating a serious crash at Illinois Route 111 at Schoolhouse Road in Pontoon Beach on Friday morning involving multiple vehicles. Motorists are advised to avoid the area Friday morning. The 9-1-1 call came through around 9 a.m. Traffic remained blocked at 10:45 a.m. Friday because of the severity of the crash, Pontoon Beach Police said. Concrete barricades were being brought in to block the investigation area.