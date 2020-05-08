Get The Latest News!

PONTOON BEACH - Pontoon Beach Police and Illinois State Police were investigating a serious crash at Illinois Route 111 at Schoolhouse Road in Pontoon Beach on Friday morning involving multiple vehicles. Motorists are advised to avoid the area Friday morning.

The 9-1-1 call came through around 9 a.m.

Traffic remained blocked at 10:45 a.m. Friday because of the severity of the crash, Pontoon Beach Police said. Concrete barricades were being brought in to block the investigation area.

