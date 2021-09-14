ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the North County Precinct which resulted in the death of a female in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive.

On September 13, 2021, at approximately 9:34 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a ShotSpotter activation in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive. Responding officers located a female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.?

