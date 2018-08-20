ALTON – It is back to school season in the Riverbend with most school districts celebrating the first day of the new school year Monday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Because of this, motorists who have been ignoring school zone speed limits all summer will be targeted by both the Alton Police Department and the Illinois State Police, who are partnering to ensure children across the area arrive at their first days safe from speeders and distracted drivers. These extra patrols will occur in the hours before and after school, Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said.

“Police officers and troopers will be enforcing traffic laws in [school] zones, such as speeding, cellphone usage while driving, not stopping for pedestrians in crosswalks and texting while driving,” Simmons said in a text message. “We want our children to be safe, and just like the last several years, a heavy police presence will be in school zones before and after school.”

More like this: