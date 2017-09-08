ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons announced charges against three individuals following a fight at the Circle Gas Station on Central Avenue just after midnight last Sunday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kevin L. Riddlespriger, 26, of Alton, has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery, a Class 3 Felony, Randy R. Harris, 37, of Alton, has also been charged with two counts of aggravated battery, also a Class 3 Felony and Jimaul C. Lockett, 32, of Alton, has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 Felony. None of these men are currently in custody. The Alton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating them.

These charges come from the fight in which Simmons said more than a dozen people gathered in the lot of the gas station, some sitting on vehicles, to witness an altercation. One man, Brandon Yates, was taken to a local hospital following the fight after being struck, falling to the ground and hitting his head. He was later taken to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment. He is still recovering from his injuries at this time

Following that fight Lockett was accused of firing a weapon from the passenger side of a fleeing car in the direction of the gas pumps - an action Simmons described as "alarming." Damage to the pumps was witnessed following that discharge, but Simmons said that damage was not due to the firearm. Gunshots were also fired into the air, but no one was hit by gunfire.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these suspects is invited to call the anonymous tip hotline at (618) 465-5948.

More like this: