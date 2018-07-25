Article continues after sponsor message

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department has posted a surveillance video from a robbery at Hudson Jewelers with hopes that someone will recognize the suspect.

The Edwardsville, Illinois Police Department requested the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft, which occurred at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, 2018. A black male subject entered the store, looked at several rings and fled with one of the rings. This subject was driving a maroon four-door vehicle.

Video footage of the subject was recorded and surveillance photos are attached. The Edwardsville Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes this suspect or the vehicle, or has information regarding this incident, to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131 or our anonymous tip line at (618) 692-7552.

More like this: