EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of robbing the Walgreens location at 102 West Vandalia Street Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 9:42 p.m. Tuesday when a black female between 30-40 years old walked into the convenience store/pharmacy wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a black cloth mask covering the bottom of her face. She was described as standing between 5'1'' and 5'4'' and weighed between 140-170 pounds.

She is alleged to have presented a dark-colored handgun with wooden accents at a cashier and demanded money. She fled on foot after receiving an undetermined amount of cash.

No surveillance or photographs of the suspect are available at this time. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

