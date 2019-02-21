EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of robbing the Walgreens location at 102 West Vandalia Street Tuesday night.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The incident occurred around 9:42 p.m. Tuesday when a black female between 30-40 years old walked into the convenience store/pharmacy wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a black cloth mask covering the bottom of her face. She was described as standing between 5'1'' and 5'4'' and weighed between 140-170 pounds.

She is alleged to have presented a dark-colored handgun with wooden accents at a cashier and demanded money. She fled on foot after receiving an undetermined amount of cash.

No surveillance or photographs of the suspect are available at this time. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

More like this:

Jun 25, 2024 - SIUE’s Geovonday Jones Takes on Role in The Black Rep’s “King Hedley II”

Aug 28, 2024 - It’s All About the Kids at West End Service Station Sept. 7

Aug 25, 2024 - Devastating Late-Night Blaze on Goshen Road Involves Several Fire Departments

Aug 26, 2024 - Celebrate Cougar Nation At SIUE’s Homecoming & Family Weekend

Aug 16, 2024 - Duckworth Salutes Signing Ceremony To Declare The 1908 Springfield Race Riot Site As A National Monument, Plus Community Reaction

Related Video:

Alton Police Still Searching For Bank Robbery Suspect

 