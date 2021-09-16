EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback announced Thursday morning the department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing adult - Grady Giger.

Fillback said at 4:49 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, the Edwardsville Police Department responded to the 900 block of Esic Drive, in reference to a missing person report. The missing subject Grady Giger was last seen walking in the 900 block of Esic Drive around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Giger also has ties to the Alton area.

This is Giger's description:

Age 48

Height 5-10

Weight 280

Article continues after sponsor message

Brown Hair, Blue Eyes

Blue T-Shirt

Black Suspenders

Blue Jeans

Chief Fillback said Giger often takes short walks and likes to frequent comic book stores, local gas stations, and restaurants but usually returns home within two hours. Giger is not in possession of his daily medication, which he needs to take on a regular basis.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

More like this: