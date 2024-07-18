ALTON - A convicted felon from Alton faces several new charges after police found multiple weapons, drugs, and body armor at his residence on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Cody J. Elfgen, 36, of Alton, was charged with the following: Armed violence (Class X felony) Methamphetamine trafficking (Class X felony) Unlawful possession of weapons by a felon - body armor (Class X felony) Unlawful manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (Class 1 felony) Unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (Class 3 felony) Unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (Class 3 felony) Unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (Class 3 felony)

According to a petition to deny his pretrial release, Elfgen was the subject of a narcotics investigation by the East Alton Police Department which resulted in a search warrant being executed at his residence, where he was arrested.

“A search of the residence revealed in a safe approximately 139 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm,” the petition states. “Officers located three additional firearms in the residence, as well as 50 capsules of fentanyl, and body armor.”

Elfgen reportedly admitted that the weapons and drugs were his, and that he “transported the meth from St. Louis,” the petition continues, adding that Elfgen is a convicted felon. Elfgen had previously been convicted of Attempted Robbery in Madison County in 2004.

The East Alton Police Department presented the case against Elfgen, who was remanded to the custody of the Madison County Jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

