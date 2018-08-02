Police probe report of shots fired on Washington Avenue in Alton, no injuries reported Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Alton Police Department said Thursday afternoon it is investigating a report of shots fired in the 1900 block of Washington Avenue in Alton just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 1. Article continues after sponsor message "It is far too early in the investigation to release details, however, no injuries have been reported at this time," the Alton Police Department explained in a statement. Print Version Submit a News Tip