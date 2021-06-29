FENTON, MO. - St. Louis County Police are investigating numerous incidents of destruction of property in the City of Fenton.

At 5:58 a.m. on June 29, 2021, St. Louis County Police officers assigned to the City of Fenton Precinct responded to the Drury Inn and Suites, located at 1088 South Highway Drive, for a call for service of a car break-in. Upon arrival, officers discovered approximately nine vehicles that had their windows shattered. Inventory of the vehicles revealed little if any, property to be missing. Each of the vehicles was parked on the property of the business.

Further investigation and calls for service revealed additional parking lots in the vicinity to have also been affected. Consistent with the first, the vehicles had their windows shattered with little, if any, known property was taken. The incidents all occurred during the overnight hours.

The Pear Tree Inn, located at 1100 South Highway Drive, had approximately nine vehicles affected.

The Fairfield Inn by Marriot, located at 1680 Fenton Business Park Court, had approximately four vehicles affected.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

