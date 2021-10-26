MADISON COUNTY - A large amount of law enforcement converged on the new Speedway Gas and Convenience Store at 5401 Illinois Route 111 after the report of a police officer shot and injured.

The officer was rushed to Gateway Regional Medical Center, then airlifted by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries around 8:30 a.m.

Law enforcement covered that end of Route 111 and a side road. Crime scene tape was positioned in the gas station/convenience store parking lot.

Developing.