ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A man has been charged with counts of forgery after allegedly attempting to pass counterfeit checks at different bank locations in Missouri.

On Thursday, June 20, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Mark Buckler, 53 years of age, of the 800 block of Buckler Lane in Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164, for four counts of Forgery.

St. Louis County Police said the probable cause statement reads: "On June 14, 2024, the Defendant presented a counterfeit check at the Affton Commerce Bank located at 4100 Rusty Rd. Bank Employee notified police of what Defendant was trying to do. Defendant was able to leave the bank before police arrived.

"Later on the same day the Defendant went to the Breckenridge Hills Commerce Bank and attempted to do the same thing. Bank employees notified police and police were able to arrive before the Defendant was able to leave. Subsequent investigation revealed that the Defendant had previously done the same thing at Commerce Banks in Kirkwood, Eureka, and Fenton all on May 31, 2024, where he was successfully able to get the money and leave after presenting the counterfeit checks.

Article continues after sponsor message

"After Defendant was arrested and read Miranda he admitted that a contact person sends him fake counterfeit checks through Fed Ex along with IDs to use when he attempts to use the fake checks to withdraw the money from various accounts. Defendant admitted he gets to keep 20% of the money and then will send back the rest to his contact person.

Buckler is being held on $50,000 bond.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Property detectives are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: