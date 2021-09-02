





EAST ALTON - Police have obtained five catalytic converters and a reciprocating saw after finding a man in an “inhabitable” home in the 200 block of Kingshighway in East Alton.

A sworn statement on file in the court system states police visited the home after complaints of illegal drug sales, drug use, drug overdoses and fights. The village building and zoning inspector had earlier declared the home uninhabitable and scheduled a further inspection on Aug. 17.

“The East Alton Police Department has handled 95 calls for service at 217 Kingshigway, and, since January of 2021, the East Alton Police Department has handled more than 40 calls for service,” according to an affidavit filed in circuit court.

Despite several knocks at the door, the building owner discovered that the lock had been changed, so he forced open the door.

Once inside, police and the landlord found Sonny J. Carter, 45, who is listed at that address.

Police also checked state records on a pickup truck parked at the residence and found that the license plate had been stolen.

In the truck, officers spotted in plain view a catalytic converter. The devices contain precious metals that can be worth hundreds of dollars. Carter told police the converters were not stolen and that he worked for a salvage yard. The owner of the business told police Carter does not work there.

The truck was towed to a nearby storage lot, and police filed a suit, including the affidavit, for authority to search the truck. They found the sawed-off converters and a saw on Aug. 18.

Carter has not been charged in connection with the converters, but he is charged with two counts of theft for failure to pay for water and sewer service at the Kingshighway home.

Carter has a previous conviction for theft for which he was placed on probation. He has been charged with violation of probation four times. He is facing pending charges of two counts of possession of methamphetamine, a count of meth delivery, and, a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

He has misdemeanor charges of battery, domestic battery, and theft, and a pending charge of child endangerment.

