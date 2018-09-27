WOOD RIVER – The Wood River Police Department will be holding an active shooter drill at East Alton Wood River High School on Friday, Sept. 28 from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

A post issued on the department's Facebook page alerted parents, students and anyone near the high school the drill will include the sights and sounds of gunfire, emergency vehicles and emergency personnel, adding that each is just a part of the exercise. This has been done by the department annually with the exception of 2017, and is considered standard procedure.

Students will be dismissed from the school after attending a half day and police will not be using live ammunition during the drill.

