ALTON - A man was arrested at the Illinois 143 right before the Illinois Route 3 on Thursday morning.

Alton Police Department stopped a vehicle at that location. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said a person was pulled over in a vehicle then detained "in regard to a vehicle being driven with stolen license plates."

