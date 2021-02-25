Police Detain Man After Stop For Stolen License Plates On Vehicle
February 25, 2021 1:55 PM February 25, 2021 2:07 PM
Listen to the story
ALTON - A man was arrested at the Illinois 143 right before the Illinois Route 3 on Thursday morning.
Alton Police Department stopped a vehicle at that location. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said a person was pulled over in a vehicle then detained "in regard to a vehicle being driven with stolen license plates."
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: