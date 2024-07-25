ALTON - Children attending St. Mary's Catholic Church and School's Vacation Bible School received a unique glimpse into law enforcement this past week.

Officers and detectives from the local police department provided demonstrations and a guided tour through their facilities. The event, held at the police department, aimed to educate and engage young attendees, offering them firsthand insight into the daily operations and responsibilities of police officers.

The children were shown various aspects of police work, investigation and the use of different law enforcement tools.

The collaboration between St. Mary's Catholic Church and School and the police department is part of a broader initiative to strengthen community ties and promote educational opportunities outside the traditional classroom setting.

