WOOD RIVER - An autopsy following the gunshot wound death of a man in Wood River revealed the victim was an 18-year-old Edwardsville male.

The man has been identified after a Madison County Coroner's Office investigation as Kaden W. Topal. The calls for first responders came in at 11:59 on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in the area of the 100 block of Thompson Street of Wood River.

Wood River Police Officers and numerous other police agencies responded to the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

Investigators with the Wood River Police Department took over the scene and one person was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office. The autopsy revealed the death was determined to be because of a gunshot wound.

The case remains under investigation by the Wood River Police Department.

"Again, I want to reassure the community this unfortunate incident was not a random act of violence," Chief Wells said. "Our preliminary investigation indicates that the individuals involved were known to each other, and this appears to be an isolated event.

"We are actively working to gather more information and ensure the safety of our residents."

More like this: