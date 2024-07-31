O'FALLON - At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday, O’Fallon EMS and Police responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing incident in the 600 Block of White Oak. Upon arrival, first responders found a 19-year-old woman with a single stab wound to her neck, resulting in significant blood loss.

She was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers on the scene determined that the victim had been involved in an altercation with her boyfriend, 20-year-old Havion A. Treadwell, when the stabbing occurred. Treadwell fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

A short time later, Treadwell was located walking along W. Highway 50 near I-64. He was apprehended after a brief foot chase and taken into custody.

The results of the investigation were presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, Treadwell was charged with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Domestic Battery.

He is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail pending further court proceedings in accordance with the SAFE-T Act.

The victim is reported to be recovering in the hospital.

For further information, contact Lt. Patrick Feldhake at 618-624-9508 or via email at pfeldhake@ofallon.org.