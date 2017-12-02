ALTON - Off duty officers and their families gathered at Shop N Save on Saturday morning to load up their cars as the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 14 ordered and delivered 55 food baskets throughout the community.

Valued at $60 a basket each recipient was delivered a ham, loaf of bread, bag of fruit, butter, canned goods, and boxed goods, ensuring enough food to provide a large family dinner.

The Alton Township General Assistance office and the Alton branch of Catholic Charities helps Unit 14 complete a list of families in the area who would benefit from the deliveries each year.

The impact the food baskets have can be tremendous. Detective Andrew Pierson said there are always recipients from the year before who no longer need the help, and call to make sure somebody else who does need the help can receive it.

The Police Benevolent and Protective Association association thanked all of the sponsor who help support Saturday’s event all of their other programs during the year stating the following in a press release:

“The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 holds an annual Policeman's Ball (dinner/silent auction) in the spring, which raises money that supports the Alton Police Youth Camp, Shop With A Cop, Food Basket Distribution, area youth events, and other charitable giving throughout the year. The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 would like to thank our 2017 Chief Level Sponsors, Alton Materials, Ameren Illinois, Fast Eddies Bon Air, Robert Sanders Waste Systems Inc, and Simmons, Hanly, Conroy LLC as well as individuals and other businesses who contribute throughout the year.

If you would like to contribute to support any of these charitable events, please mail a check to: Alton Police Youth Camp P.O. Box 861, Alton, Illinois, 62002.

The Alton Police Youth Camp is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), organization ran by the members of the PB&PA Alton Unit 14. Information can be found at www.facebook.com/pbpa14.

The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 is the local Police Association representing the full time sworn and retired officers of the Alton Police Department.”

