The Executive Board of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association (PBPA) Alton Unit 14, would like to take the time to address our community.

First, we would like to say that we believe all of our members of this unit are proud to serve this community. Many of our members have ties to this community, which anchored them here in order to serve and represent the area where they were raised. Others migrated here and remained because they were captivated by the charm of the small community with a big city feel.

In recent months, the Alton Police Department has taken some serious and embarrassing hits. Although much of this can cause distrust with the community, we cannot judge the many by the few. We also cannot jump to conclusions with every investigation being conducted. It is important that as a community we stand together.

Each and every officer, sacrifices some part of themselves for their community; whether it is time with their family, peace of mind, or their own personal safety. We are proud of our community and work every day to ensure its safety at great personal risk.

We, The Executive Board of the PBPA Alton Unit 14, hope any and all members of the community do not jump to conclusions until any investigation is complete. We hope for fair treatment from our community, including our Chief, as some of these investigations have coincidentally paralleled internal strife. We do believe if something is found to be illegal it should be dealt with immediately and justly. No officer would morally or ethically tolerate anything illegal conducted by another officer.

Just like other members of the community, we also hold ourselves to a higher standard because we know that any inequity conducted by one officer, from the top down, will over shadow those that stand for what is right. However, it would stand as a disappointment if any investigations conducted were done so to settle political agendas, which we would like to believe this is not the case.

We believe as a society and as a police department we have come a long way. We need to continue, as a community, to do what is right. We do hope everyone reading this can continue to trust their police department and know that we are doing everything within our ability.

The Executive Board PB&PA

Alton Unit 14

