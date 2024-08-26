FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — The Fairview Heights Cultural Committee met last week to discuss critical issues, including the Ten Shared Principles designed by the NAACP and the Illinois Chiefs, the hiring of qualified community members, police use of force, training, and the future of professional law enforcement in society.

The meeting, attended by key Fairview Heights community and law enforcement figures, provided a platform for open dialogue and collaboration. Among the attendees were Lt. James Mason, Capt. C.J. Beyerdorfer, Reverend Ran Foggs, Pastor William Fowler, Commissioner Leroy Elleby, Paula Nixon, Mayor Mark Kupsky, Brian Gibson, and Chief Steve Johnson.

Discussions centered on the Ten Shared Principles, a set of guidelines aimed at fostering trust and mutual respect between law enforcement and the community. These principles emphasize the importance of transparency, accountability, and the equitable treatment of all citizens.

Chief Johnson highlighted the significance of these discussions, stating, "There were many exceptional discussions that enable us to work cooperatively and with transparency with the public."

The committee also addressed the importance of hiring qualified individuals from within the community, aiming to ensure that the police force reflects the diverse population it serves. This approach is intended to enhance trust and cooperation between law enforcement and residents.

Training and police use of force were also pivotal topics. The committee emphasized the need for ongoing education and training to ensure that officers are well-equipped to handle various situations with professionalism and restraint.

Mayor Kupsky noted this kind of discussion is crucial for the future of professional law enforcement in society. The committee's efforts aim to create a more inclusive and effective law enforcement system that prioritizes the safety and well-being of all community members.

