ALTON – Two crashes occurred Wednesday at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Seminary – one with several minor injuries.

Alton Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the first crash Wednesday occurred around 12:30 p.m. when someone failed to yield and turned in front of another car. A second crash occurred at 5:50 p.m., which resulted in several people being taken to local hospitals from each vehicle involved. They were treated and released for what Hejna described as “minor injuries.” That accident was caused when someone failed to obey a traffic control device, she said.

While two incidents may have occurred at the same intersection, Hejna was quick to say Wednesday was not evidence of that intersection being especially hazardous or dangerous, instead she said drivers should exercise more caution on all roadways.

“Where crashes happen is mostly dependent on where traffic is,” she said. “Just because accidents happen at one intersection does not make that intersection a problem. People need to act with more diligence. A lot of these crashes are avoidable.”

