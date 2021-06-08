SOUTHWESTERN - Southwestern High School junior, Emily Lowis will compete in the pole vault in the IHSA Class 2A State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday. For her continued success, she is the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

Lowis qualified with a vault of 8-foot-9 in the sectional last week.

Lowis wanted to thank her parents and coaches because they always supported her, and her siblings (Ben, Ellie, and Ryan) because they will always play any type of sport with her.

She is coached by Gary Bowker and some of Lowis’ accomplishments are she went to state in pole vault both years in middle school.

“I did sprints, long jump, and pole vault when I was a freshman and I got Rookie of the Year," she said. "I would’ve competed last year, too, if it didn’t get canceled.”

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“I have been running track since seventh grade. I love my events because I feel accomplished when I get done and do my best. My team also makes it super fun.”

Some of her hobbies are she loves to run, play volleyball, paint, and hanging out with her friends and siblings.

"Sports taught me determination," she said. "When you work hard for something, it will pay off, whether it’s working out, studying, or anything you want to get better at. I think playing sports in college would be great, but I haven’t thought about it too much yet."

Lowis said she wants to become an art teacher after college.

She has also been on the high honor roll all of her school years.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: