ALTON - The Freezing for a Cure Polar Plunge at Gordon Moore Saturday was a success, raising funds for the American Cancer Society.

The final total was not yet known, but it was very successful, organizers said.

"This is the first year we have tried this fundraiser, one of our amazing team captains came up with the idea and we worked to make it happen," said Sheena Whitehead, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society.

David Watts was the logistics lead for the event. Ginny Sadich was the volunteer lead for the Freezing for a Cure Polar Plunge.

"Our Relay For Life will be a Survivor Parade this year to continue adhering to local, state and federal social distance guidelines," Whitehead said. "It will be on Saturday, 9:30 a.m. Saturday June 19 in Roxana. We are encouraging all Riverbend cancer survivors to join us for the parade so that we can recognize and celebrate you! We are also encouraging all Riverbend residents to come cheer on our survivors from the parade route. Visit our website for more information or to register as a team or Survivor: www.relayforlife.org/riverbendil You can also follow us on Facebook at Relay For Life Riverbend to stay up to date. For additional questions, contact volunteer event lead Ginny Sadich at 618-210-4100 or pbpribbons@yahoo.com

"COVID-19 has not made it easy, but can you comment with it lifting what that means? We are truly hoping that as the pandemic eases, we are able to continue to increase our fundraising."

Whitehead pointed out this past year has been extremely difficult for all non-profits, and the American Cancer Society was no exception.

"We are looking forward to being able to gather safely and fund raise together as the year goes on," she said. "Also the importance of raising these funds for the American Cancer Society cause? The American Cancer Society is working every day to advance research, deliver lifesaving programs and services, and ensure continued public discussion about the important issues in cancer. We have contributed to great progress in the fight against cancer. Our work has helped lead to a 31 percent decline in the US cancer death rate from 1991 to 2018, resulting in 3.2 million fewer deaths during that time. However, we can’t stop there. We must continue the fight now more than ever."

