EDWARDSVILLE - After a point recount, the Paddlers Swim Club edged Summers Port Swim Club Sharks 1,849 to 1,848.5 for the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association championship held recently at Summers Port pool.

Paddlers Swim Club is in Granite City and Sumers Port is in Godfrey. The Paddlers win stopped a 24-consecutive SWISA title streak of Summers Port. The Splash City Gators of Collinsville finished third with a total of 1,554.5 points, while the Water Works Marlins of Edwardsville came in fourth with 1,408 points and the Sunset Hills Stingrays, also of Edwardsville, finished fifth with 966 points.

A total of 11 new records were set during the meet, with the host Sharks accounting for seven of the new marks.

"There is a great competitive atmosphere at SWISA," Bob Rettle, speaking for SWISA, said. "It's shown in the results. The league is healthy and I expect it to continue to have a great run with all the teams improving for the top spot in SWISA.

"Our league is a breeding ground for great caliber swimmers. A few have started in SWISA and gone on to make the Olympics team even win a gold medal and set world records. The ongoing success of SWISA is vital to Metro East swimming success."

