WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. - Artist, Janet Fons, of St. Peters, MO will present “Point of Departure” at Grafica Fine Art in Webster Groves from October 26 through November 30. An opening reception will be held for the artist on Friday, October 26 from 5 to 8 pm.

With a limited palette, harmonizing hues and a play of light, landscape artist Janet Fons offers us an escape from the constraints of reality art and a means to explore the emotions nature stirs in each of us. We are encouraged to leave behind the superficiality of the material world and allow ourselves to revel in the beauty that surrounds us.

Article continues after sponsor message

Fons’ artwork allows you to step into the beauty of the landscapes she creates. To relive a time past. To dream of a time to come. To smell the freshness of nature. To kick a stone down a well-worn footpath. To splash your way across a stream. To remember. To meander. To drift. There’s a serenity to much of Fons’ art.

Fons’ skies and clouds stimulate the imagination. Who hasn’t lain in the grass, stared at the clouds and let their mind roam. Scenes of the spring make you “feel” the green. The summer sun warms your shoulders. Her images of the fall make you feel the chill in the air and long to pull your favorite sweater around you as you walk through the trees and marvel at Mother Nature’s amazing palette.

Janet Fon’s artwork lets you bring the best of the outdoors inside to enjoy every day.

More like this: