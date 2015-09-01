EDWARDSVILLE – The new Planet Fitness is going up in a hurry at the location off Center Grove Road in Edwardsville adjacent to the Eclipse Car Wash.

Several construction people were hard at work at the site on Tuesday morning. The outside of the building started going up on Tuesday. Poettker Construction Co. is the contractor of the project. The new Planet Fitness will be 31,000 square feet. Poettker Construction has been the contractor of several area projects in recent months.

Planet Fitness has locations in St. Louis, Fairview Heights and Overland, Mo.

Cory Pritchard, project manager for Poettker Construction, said the company has “hit the ground running” with the project and hopes to have it finished by early 2016.

Planet Fitness is an American franchise of fitness centers based in Newington, New Hampshire. Each gym features exercise equipment and fitness instructors to help members. Planet Fitness is a “Judgement Free Zone” that caters to novice and casual gym users.

