Alton Main Street Inc. and Jacoby Arts Center are partnering to develop a pocket park on the west side of the Arts Center in what is now a vacant lot owned by the City of Alton. Volunteers are needed to help sow the seeds of what will become a community jewel in historic downtown Alton. Eventually, Jacoby Arts Center plans to feature performances and art education in the park setting.

The groundbreaking and first planting day will take place on Sunday, May 19th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Garden lovers and families alike are invited to be a part of this community event, located in the 600 block of East Broadway.

Donations of plants, materials and services have come from all parts of the community, with more welcomed as the pocket park takes shape. The Alton Community Service League has given a beautification grant for the project, and the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #553 employees from Inspector Plumber have donated labor to install an exterior water spigot to assist with maintenance. The Alton Parks and Recreation Department has provided valuable guidance, and the Lewis and Clark Rose Society has offered a gift of rose bushes. Market Basket in Godfrey has offered to donate compost, and many local gardening enthusiasts are sharing plant materials from their own home gardens.

For more information on how you can help make this pocket park a destination for your weekends, contact Sara McGibany at Alton Main Street Inc., sara@altonmainstreet.org or 618-463-1016.

