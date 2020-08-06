SPRINGFIELD – The leading voice for gas stations and convenience stores in Illinois is refocusing on its important work of fueling the state’s economy heading into its 100th year.

The Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association-Illinois Association of Convenience Stores today announced it is now the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association (IFRA). The group has a new logo and website – www.fuelingillinois.com – that highlights its commitment to effectively representing the needs of hundreds of petroleum marketers and convenience stores around the state as their businesses evolve and grow.

Established in 1921, the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association-Illinois Association of Convenience Stores has become one of Springfield and Washington D.C.’s most recognized and respected advocates on issues affecting their retail business members.

Josh Sharp, IFRA’s CEO since last fall, said rebranding the organization reflects respect for a tremendous legacy of success over the past century, while needing to adapt to modern challenges and opportunities for its members.

“Our rebranding comes at a very exciting time, as we continue to provide the passionate advocacy and lobbying that helps our members succeed while expanding into new areas,” Sharp said. “The new identity strikes that right balance of embracing our past while moving us forward, and it has been done before. In the early 1990s, we added the convenience store name to IPMA to show how our traditional fuel retailers had grown their convenience businesses, and today, that growth has been phenomenal.

“The IFRA has more than ever to offer our members: energy solutions, card processing options, quality programming and training for members’ employees, and M-PACT, the largest fuel and convenience trade show in the Midwest.”

IFRA encourages members, prospective members and the public to use the many resources at www.fuelingillinois.com, which has detailed information about association services and programs, the latest features, industry trends and insights, and more.

“Our name has changed, but the commitment to our members is stronger than ever,” Sharp said. “We commit to supporting and representing our retail business members and meeting their needs for the next 100 years and beyond, as they help fuel all of our economic success in Illinois.”



