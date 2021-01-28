



EDWARDSVILLE — On January 28, State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) joined his Senate Republican colleagues to issue a letter to Governor J.B. Pritkzer asking for the Administration to answer for failures with the ongoing rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, Illinois ranks 47th in overall vaccine distribution.

After submitting the letter to the Governor, Senator Plummer issued the following statement:

“After months of passing the buck, pointing fingers and failing to lead, the Governor needs to explain why Illinoisans are once again not being prioritized under his Administration.

Illinois has fallen to a dismal ranking of 47th in overall vaccine distribution, leaving vulnerable, isolated residents unprotected and in the dark as to why their state government is not stepping up to ensure they have vaccine access. It’s deplorable. Governor Pritzker decided to continue this go-it-alone approach and now he alone must answer for this failure.”

Below is a letter by Plummer and others in the Illinois Republican Caucus to the governor dated January 28, 2021

The Honorable JB Pritzker Office of the Illinois Governor:

Dear Governor Pritzker,It’s been over a year since Illinois’ first positive COVID-19 case. Since then, those in long-term care facilities have been dying, families haven’t seen each other in months, and our economy has faced historic obstacles. Yet, with a vaccine in hand, Illinois has failed its residents.

The numbers are staggering. According to your Illinois Department of Public Health, of the 537,050doses of vaccines available and allotted to our long-term care facilities, only 20 percent of them have been administered to its residents—a population that makes up nearly half of COVID-related deaths.

That is unacceptable. Additionally, according to the New York Times, Illinois ranks 47thin overall vaccine distribution, with just 4.8% of Illinoisans receiving at least one shotas of today.

We are dead last compared to our sister states — Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and California. We are asking for you to provide a clear explanation to legislators and to the citizens of Illinois as to why Illinois is among the worst states in regard to getting vaccines out to those who need it most.

With all due respect, blaming the previous President, the federal government and CVS/Walgreens simply will not suffice.

Since the pandemic began, you decided on a go-it-alone approach, one that left the Legislature, an equal branch of government, sidelined. You need to empower us as legislators by including us in this process so we can help our constituents who are calling us every day asking why they or their loved ones have not been able to access a vaccine.

It's up to you to provide full transparency and implement the coordination necessary to maximize the rollout of this vaccine. Anything less is a huge disservice to the people of Illinois and will cost lives.

Respectfully, Members of the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus

