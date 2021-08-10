ST. LOUIS – Each year, millions of Americans join in the call to perform acts of service on September 11, a Federally recognized National Day of Service.

This year, in honor of the 20th Anniversary of the September 11 attacks, national nonprofit 9/11 Day is setting a goal of 20 million good deeds being performed on that day to honor and remember 9/11 victims, first responders and others, as well as build unity and goodwill across our nation.

Acts of service include volunteering with a local nonprofit, supporting charities, helping a neighbor in need, and more. You are encouraged to share your pledge to do a good deed for 9/11 at 911Day.org.

In conjunction with the day, the 9/11 Day organization also is hosting large-scale meal pack events in 11 cities across the country, including St. Louis. Volunteers from local companies and corporations will gather at Chaifetz Arena to pack 200,000 meals for St. Louis Area Foodbank in tribute to the 9/11 victims, first responders, recovery workers, military personnel and others who rose in service in response to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America. This meal pack event will be a living, breathing example of nearly 1,000 volunteers committed to marking the anniversary of 9/11 by serving their neighbors in need.

“Turning 9/11 into a day of service upholds our country’s commitment to never forget what happened on 9/11/2001. We are grateful for the dedication and compassion shown by the volunteers and community leaders that make this effort possible,” says St. Louis Area Foodbank President and CEO Meredith Knopp. “It’s inspiring to see so many people come together, just like they did after that fateful day, demonstrating the spirit of unity and resilience that comes from neighbors working together to help their own community,” says Knopp.

The 2021 9/11 Day meal pack events are taking place in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, St. Louis and Washington D.C. For more information about the organization visit 911day.org. 9/11 Day is partnering with Outreach Program to manage the food packing operations for the St. Louis Meal Pack for 9/11 Day.

About 911 Day

9/11 Day founded the 9/11 Day observance in 2002 to transform the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks into a day of service, unity and peace. In 2009, the U.S. Congress and President formally recognized 9/11 Day under bipartisan federal law as a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

