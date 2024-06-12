ST. LOUIS - As World Blood Donor Day approaches on June 14, the American Red Cross stresses that blood and platelet donors are critically needed right now to combat a drastic shortfall in donations over the last several weeks. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O blood and donors giving platelets.

Record-breaking summer travel and severe weather conditions are expected to persist all season long, which may prevent donors from being able to give. When fewer people donate, less blood is available for hospital patients. Make a blood or platelet donation a priority this summer. Book a time to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

World Blood Donor Day

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, a day meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply, and to recognize volunteer blood donors. This is the perfect time to give, especially for those who haven’t given in a while, or who have never given before.

Those who come to give June 10-30, 2024, will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/DoGood for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 10-30:

Illinois

Madison

Alton 6/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., YWCA, 304 E. 3rd Street 6/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd 6/17/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Best Western Premier Alton, 3559 College Ave 6/20/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

Bethalto 6/18/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E Central

Collinsville 6/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

Edwardsville 6/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Keller Williams Marquee Edwardsville, 1254 University Drive, Suite 200 6/17/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edwardsville Gun Club, 4104 Staunton Rd 6/24/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street 6/27/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)

Granite City 6/28/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Rd 6/28/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Royal Banks of Granite City, 3600 Nameoki Rd 6/28/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Columbus Home, 4225 Old Alton Rd

Troy 6/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe

Wood River 6/25/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wood River VFW 2859, 231 E Edwardsville Rd



Monroe

Columbia 6/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

Waterloo 6/18/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 406 Veterans Dr.



Randolph

Chester 6/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke

Coulterville 6/27/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville VFW, 511 VFW Street

Red Bud 6/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Health Focus, 505 S Main St

Tilden 6/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tilden City Hall, 540 Pine St



Saint Clair

Belleville 6/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S Illinois Street 6/20/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church & School, 1810 McClintock Ave

Caseyville 6/24/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen Catholic Church, 901 S Main St

Fairview Heights 6/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/11/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/13/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/25/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/26/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Freeburg 6/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street

Smithton 6/28/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Senior Citizen Center, 711 South Main Street



Missouri

Crawford

Bourbon 6/10/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street



Franklin

Gerald 6/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50

Pacific 6/10/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St. 6/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pacific High School, 425 Indian Warpath Drive

Union 6/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

Washington 6/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street 6/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 6/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210



Jefferson

Crystal City 6/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive

De Soto 6/18/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1620 Boyd Street 6/20/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd 6/27/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Rose Hall, 507 S. 4th Street

Festus 6/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Faith Baptist Church Festus, 11835 State Rd CC 6/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gold Star Harley-Davidson, 2435 Hwy 67

Hillsboro 6/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21

Imperial 6/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road



Lincoln

Silex 6/27/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Millwood Knights of Columbus, 24 St. Alphonsus Rd.

Troy 6/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cuivre River Electric Cooperative, 1112 E. Cherry St.



Saint Charles

Lake Saint Louis 6/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr

O'Fallon 6/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., O'Fallon Missouri YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadow Dr 6/14/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 6/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ofallon Elks Lodge, 1163 Tom Ginnever Ave 6/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd 6/28/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

Saint Charles 6/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Rd

Saint Peters 6/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/11/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/14/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 6/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/18/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/18/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gateway Church, 250 Salt Lick Rd 6/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott St Peters, 4341 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 6/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/20/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/25/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/26/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/28/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117



Saint Francois

Bonne Terre 6/18/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bonne Terre Senior Center, 114 N Allen St

Desloge 6/25/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Lincoln Street Events Center, 112 N. Lincoln Street

Farmington 6/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center, 1010 West Columbia Street, Bloodmobile 6/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive 6/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St. 6/27/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,



Saint Louis

Affton

6/26/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks, 6330 Heege Road

Ballwin

6/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive 6/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd 6/20/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Ln 6/24/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Meadowbrook Country Club, 200 Meadowbrook Country Club Estates

Brentwood

6/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Brentwood Community, 2505 S Brentwood

Chesterfield

6/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/13/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/28/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Samuel Sachs Branch, 16400 Buckhardt Place

Creve Coeur

6/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cushman and Wakefield, 622 Emerson Road, Second Floor

Eureka

6/17/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eureka Pacific Elks Lodge 2644, 19 West 1st Street 6/26/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn, 4901 Six Flag Rd

Fenton

6/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

Florissant 6/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., James J Eagan Center, 1 James J Eagan Center 6/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/20/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Kirkwood

6/17/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., City of Kirkwood, 111 South Geyer

Manchester

6/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive 6/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road

Richmond Hts

6/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave

Saint Louis

6/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/11/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Salvation Army Gateway Citadel Corps, 824 Union Road 6/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Lukes UMC - Telegraph Road, 2761 Telegraph Road 6/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bayless High School, 4532 Weber Road 6/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 6/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/18/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue 6/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/19/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd. 6/20/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd 6/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 6/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/25/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/26/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/28/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

University City

6/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., University City Public Library, 6701 Delmar Blvd

Webster Groves

6/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 West Lockwood



Saint Louis City

Saint Louis 6/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue 6/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Favazza's on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave 6/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 6/18/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 6/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 6/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills 6/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link



Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

6/11/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr



St. Charles

St. Charles 6/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sonaca North America, 3600 Mueller Rd

St Peters 6/20/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Economic Development Council of St. Charles County, 5988 Mid Rivers Mall Dr



St Francois

Farmington 6/28/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cedarhurst of Farmington, 200 Maple Valley Dr



St Louis

Clayton 6/27/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., CBRE - Shaw Park Plaza, 1 N Brentwood Blvd



St. Louis City

St. Louis 6/10/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Medical Center, 3015 N New Ballas Rd 6/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Busch Stadium, 700 Clark Ave 6/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bridge the Gap314, 10266 W Florissant Ave 6/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Imo's Holding Company, 1703 Delmar Blvd



Warren

Marthasville 6/24/2024: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Ignatius Community Center, 19127 Mill Road

Warrenton 6/17/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge 609, 704 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway

Wright City 6/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Wil Heiliger Activity Building, 13410 E Veterans Memorial Parkway 6/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Wright City Baptist Church, 104 Hedeman



How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

