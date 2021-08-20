EDWARDSVILLE - Lorenzo Williams, of East St. Louis, was initially indicted on three counts of first-degree murder, all Class M felonies; and a count of armed robbery and home invasion, in the shooting death of Damian M. Huber in August 2018. On Friday afternoon, Williams entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder and home invasion in Madison County Court.

Three others had been charged in the killing. Huber, 24, of Brighton, was shot and killed on Aug. 16, 2018, during a home invasion in Cottage Hills. Williams was 28 years old at the time the crime was committed.

The murder trial for Williams was scheduled for next week in Madison County Court.

Williams will be sentenced to 30 years in prison for second-degree murder and 10 years in prison for the home invasion charge.

