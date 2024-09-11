TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP

BELLEVILLE WEST 1, ALTON 0: Sam Gebhart scored in the first half, and the West defense made it stand up as the Maroons won at Public School Stadium over Alton.

Jacob Mathenia had four saves in goal for West to record the clean sheet, while Patrick Henesey had a stellar performance in goal for the Redbirds.

The Maroons are now 5-2-0, while Alton goes to 4-3-0.

In other results from Tuesday, in the Northeast Madison County Derby match, Triad came away with a 7-2 win over Highland, Columbia took a 9-0 win at Breese Central, Marquette Catholic defeated Metro-East Lutheran 8-0, and Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Trenton Wesclin 3-1.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 2, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1: Mason Holmes scored in the first half for McGivney, but Nate Pitre equalized in the second half, and Michael Rcche struck for the winner as Althoff took the three road points over McGivney at Bouse Road.

Luke Smith and Nash Johannigmeier had the assists for the Crusaders, while Spencer Martin assisted on Holmes' goal for the Griffins. Zach Winkler had four saves in goal for Althoff, while Patrick Gierer made 12 saves for McGivney.

The Crusaders are now 5-2-0, while the Griffins go to 5-1-1.

Article continues after sponsor message

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, WATERLOO 4: It was goals galore at Waterloo's park, as Tyler Wilson had a hat trick, Nathan Taylor had a brace (two goals), and A.J. Garrett also scored as CM took the Mississippi Valley Conference win over the Bulldogs.

Reed Wallace had two assists for the Eagles, while Brendyn Cox, Ty Books, Taylor, and Talan Miller also had assists to help CM gain the three points.

The Eagles are now 1-5-0, while Waterloo drops to 2-3-2.

MASCOUTAH 8, JERSEY 0: Kannon Creamer came up with a hat trick, while Adam Kowalski had a brace (two goals), and Jackson Daniels, Teagan Gist, and Miles Kuebler all found the back of the net as Mascoutah took the three points at Jersey.

Both Daniels and Eli Sanchez had two assists each for the Indians, while Creamer and Kolten Knecht also assisted, and Geo Scoyners had one save in goal to record the clean sheet.

Mascoutah is now 5-3-0, while the Panthers go to 0-4-1.

O'FALLON 3, COLLINSVILLE 1: Jacob Kulp and Harrison Schroeder had two of the goals as O'Fallon scored three times in an eight-minute stretch in the second half to break open a goalless tie and take the three points over Collinsville at Kahok Stadium.

Chris Munoz scored the only goal for the Kahoks, while Aiden Cometa and Ben Schreiber assisted for the Panthers.

Both O'Fallon and Collinsville are now 1-2-1 for the season.

More like this: