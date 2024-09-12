WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

ALTON 2, PARKWAY NORTH 2: Dillan Cowan had a brace (to goals) as Alton shared the points with Parkway North in west St. Louis county.

Blake Rensing had an assist for the Redbirds, while Patrick Henesey helped Alton to the draw against the Vikings.

The Redbirds are now 4-3-1, while North is now 0-1-1.

In another match played on Wednesday, Columbia won at home over Granite City 4-0.

FREEBURG 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Dathan Krauss and Parker Poirot both had braces (two goals each), while Riley French, Cameron Harms, and Ethan Zobrist all scored as Freeburg took the three points at Wood River Soccer and Skateboard Park.

Zobrist also had four assists for the Midgets, while Krauss also had an assist, and Will Benedick had one save in recording the clean sheet.

Freeburg is now 3-3-0, while the Oilers are 1-4-0.

