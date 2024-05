Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Wednesday, May 29, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. PLAY IR AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD – WEDNESDAY, MAY 29, 2024 BASEBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS CLASS 3A – SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS AT TRIAD Highland 5, Salem 2 Mascoutah 1, Marion 0 CLASS 4A – SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS ILLINOIS WESLEYAN SECTIONAL AT FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC, GLEN CARBON Edwardsville 3, Alton 2 AT ILLINOIS WESLEYAN SECTIONAL, BLOOMINGTON Bradley Bourbonnais 2, Normal Community 1’’ AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL Trenton 2, Alton 1 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St, Louis Cardinals 5, Cincinnati Reds 3 Milwaukee Brewers 10, Chicago Cubs 6 Detroit Tigers 8-2, Pittsburgh Pirates 0-10 Texas Rangers 6, Arizona Diamondbacks 1 Philadelphia Phillies 6, San Francisco Giants 1 Los Angeles Dodgers 10, New York Mets 3 Miami Marlins 9, San Diego Padres 1 Baltimore Orioles 6, Boston Red Sox 1 Tampa Bay Rays 4, Oakland Athletics 3 Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Washington Nationals 7, Atlanta Braves 2 Kansas City Royals 6, Minnesota Twins 1 Toronto Blue Jays 3, Chicago White Sox 1 Colorado Rockies 7, Cleveland Guardians 4 New York Yankees 2, Los Angeles Angels 1 Seattle Mariners 2, Houston Astros 1 (10 innings) NATIONALHOCKEY LEAGUE STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GEICO CONFERENCE FINALS – BEST-OF-SEVEN WESTERN CONFERENCE Edmonton Oilers 5, Dallas Stars 2 (series tied 2-2) MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER (NOTE: Home teams listed first in all scorelines) CF Montreal 4, DC United 2 FC Cincinnati 0, Nashville SC 2 Inter Miami CF 1, Atlanta United FC 3 New York Red Bulls FC 3, Charlotte FC 1 Philadelphia Union FC 0, Toronto FC 0 Austin FC 0, Portland Timbers FC 2 Chicago Fire FC 1, Orlando City SC 1 Houston Dynamo FC 3, Colorado Rapids Fc 1 Sporting Kansas City 1, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 Los Angeles Galaxy FC 3, FC Dallas 1 Seattle Sounders FC 1, Real Salt Lake 1 Los Angeles FC 2, Minnesota United FC 0 WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Las Vegas Aces 80, Minnesota Lynx 66 (NOTE: Kate Martin (LV) 21 minutes, nine points, three rebounds, two assists) New York Liberty 81, Phoenix Mercury 78 Atlanta Dream 73, Washington Mystics 67 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip