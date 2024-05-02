Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, May 1, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BASEBALL Waterloo 10, Jersey 1 Highland 2, Civic Memorial 1 Roxana 8, Marquette Catholic 1 Valmeyer 11, Lebanon 1 Litchfield 9, Bunker Hill 0 Piasa Southwestern 10, Carlinville 0 Carrollton 4, Winchester West Central 1 Freeburg 8, Collinsville 5 Belleville West 11, Father McGivney Catholic 5 Granite City 7, Belleville Althoff Catholic 5 Springfield Southeast 13, Metro-East Lutheran 3 Triad 8, Mascoutah 6 SOFTBALL Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 4, Carlnville 3 Carrollton 9, Pleasant Hill 4 Mascoutah 9, Civic Memorial 8 (9 innings) Collinsville 17-22, East St. Louis 2-1 Father McGivney Catholic 12, Hillsboro 5 Waterloo 8, Highland 0 Marquette Catholic 20, Cahokia 0 Staunton 11, Litchfield 1 Triad 8, Jersey 2 GIRLS SOCCER Father McGivney Catholic 7, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0 Waterloo 5, Highland 0 BOYS VOLLEYBALL Belleville Althoff Catholic 27-16-25, Father McGivney Catholic 25-25-14 Granite City 25-20-25, Marquette Catholic 23-25-21 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Detroit Tigers 4, St Louis Cardinals 1 Chicago Cubs 1, New York Mets 0 Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Milwaukee Brewers 7, Tampa Bay Rays 1 Minnesota Twins 10, Chicago White Sox 5 Kansas City Royals 6, Toronto Blue Jays 1 Oakland Athletics 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 1 Atlanta Braves 5, Seattle Mariners 2 Philadelphia Phillies 2, Los Angeles Angels 1 San Diego Padres 6, Cincinnati Reds 2 New York Yankees 2, Baltimore Orioles 0 Miami Marlins 4, Colorado Rockies 1 Boston Red Sox 6, San Francisco Giants 2 Washington Nationals 1, Texas Rangers 0 Cleveland Guardians 3, Houston Astros 2 (10 innings) Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Arizona Diamondbacks 0 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN WESTERN CONFERENCE Dallas Stars 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2 (DAL leads 3-2) Edmonton Oilers 4, Los Angeles Kings 3 (EDM wins 4-1) 2024 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE PIXEL FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN EASTERN CONFERENCE Boston Celtics 118, Miami Heat 84 (BOS wins 4-1) WESTERN CONFERENCE Dallas Mavericks 123, Los Angeles Clippers 93 (DAL leads 3-2) FIFA WORLD SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- SEMIFINALS (TWO GAMES, TOTAL GOALS. NOTES: If second leg ends in total goals tie, 30 minutes of extra time will be played, with penalty shootout if necessary. Home teams are listed first in all scorelines.) FIRST LEG Borussia BVB Dortmund (Germany) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 0 (Agg.1-0) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip