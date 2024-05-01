PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD – TUESDAY, APRIL 30, 2024

BASEBALL

Piasa Southwestern 9, Pana 4

Alton 1, Collinsville 0

Hardin Calhoun 9, Winchester West Central 0

Gillespie 19, Carlinville 0

Marquette Catholic 8, Carrollton 3

Highland 10, Civic Memorial 0

Salem 10, East Alton-Wood River 0

O’Fallon 4, Granite City 0

Jersey 10, Greenfield Northwestern 0

Columbia 2, Roxana 0

SOFTBALL

Hardin Calhoun 3, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 1

Salem 2, East Alton-Wood River 0

Waterloo 4, Civic Memorial 1

Triad 4, Highland 1

Valmeyer 11, Dupo 0

Columbia 7, Roxana 6

Edwardsville 12, Belleville West 2

Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 11, Marquette Catholic 2

Belleville East 10, Granite City 0

Buffalo Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 10, White Hall North Greene 4

Metro-East Lutheran 15, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0

Pana 10, Piasa Southwestern 7

GIRLS SOCCER

Father McGivney Catholic 7, Maryville Christian 0

Freeburg 8, Roxana 0

Triad 3, Civic Memorial 2

Piasa Southwestern 7, Highland 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Belleville East 25-25, Collinsville 15-7

Edwardsville 25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 17-23

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis Cardinals 2-6, Detroit Tigers 1-11

New York Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Baltimore Orioles 4, New York Yankees 2

Miami Marlins 7, Colorado Rockies 6 (10 innings)

Kansas City Royals 4, Toronto Blue Jays 1

Boston Red Sox 4, San Francisco Giants 0

Minnesota Twins 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee Brewers 8, Tampa Bay Rays 2

Texas Rangers 7, Washington Nationals 1

Atlanta Braves 10, Cleveland Guardians 9 (10 innings)

Philadelphia Phillies 7, Los Angeles Angels 5

San Diego Padres 6, Cincinnati Reds 4

Arizona Diamondbacks 4, Los Angeles Dodgers 3 (10 innings)

Oakland Athletics 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS – FIRST ROUND

BEST-OF-SEVEN

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Toronto Maple Leafs 2, Boston Bruins 1 (OT) (BOS leads 3-2(

Carolina Hurricanes 6, New York Islanders 3 (CAR wins 4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Colorado Avalanche 6, Winnipeg Jets 3 (COL wins 4-1)

Nashville Predators 2, Vancouver Canucks 1 (VAN leads 3-2)

2024 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE PIXEL

FIRST ROUND – BEST-OF-SEVEN

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Philadelphia 76ers 112, New York Knicks 106 (OT) (NY leads 3-2)

Cleveland Cavaliers 104, Orlando Magic 103 (CLE leads 3-2)

Milwaukee Bucks 115, Indiana Pacers 92 (IND leads 3-2)

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

SEMIFINALS – TWO GAMES, TOTAL GOALS

(NOTES: If total goals are tied after second leg, 30 minutes extra time will be played, with penalty shootout if necessary. Home teams are listed first in scorelines.:

