Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, April 30, 2024
BASEBALL
Piasa Southwestern 9, Pana 4
Alton 1, Collinsville 0
Hardin Calhoun 9, Winchester West Central 0
Gillespie 19, Carlinville 0
Marquette Catholic 8, Carrollton 3
Highland 10, Civic Memorial 0
Salem 10, East Alton-Wood River 0
O’Fallon 4, Granite City 0
Jersey 10, Greenfield Northwestern 0
Columbia 2, Roxana 0
SOFTBALL
Hardin Calhoun 3, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 1
Salem 2, East Alton-Wood River 0
Waterloo 4, Civic Memorial 1
Triad 4, Highland 1
Valmeyer 11, Dupo 0
Columbia 7, Roxana 6
Edwardsville 12, Belleville West 2
Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 11, Marquette Catholic 2
Belleville East 10, Granite City 0
Buffalo Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 10, White Hall North Greene 4
Metro-East Lutheran 15, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0
Pana 10, Piasa Southwestern 7
GIRLS SOCCER
Father McGivney Catholic 7, Maryville Christian 0
Freeburg 8, Roxana 0
Triad 3, Civic Memorial 2
Piasa Southwestern 7, Highland 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Belleville East 25-25, Collinsville 15-7
Edwardsville 25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 17-23
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St. Louis Cardinals 2-6, Detroit Tigers 1-11
New York Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Baltimore Orioles 4, New York Yankees 2
Miami Marlins 7, Colorado Rockies 6 (10 innings)
Kansas City Royals 4, Toronto Blue Jays 1
Boston Red Sox 4, San Francisco Giants 0
Minnesota Twins 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Milwaukee Brewers 8, Tampa Bay Rays 2
Texas Rangers 7, Washington Nationals 1
Atlanta Braves 10, Cleveland Guardians 9 (10 innings)
Philadelphia Phillies 7, Los Angeles Angels 5
San Diego Padres 6, Cincinnati Reds 4
Arizona Diamondbacks 4, Los Angeles Dodgers 3 (10 innings)
Oakland Athletics 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 2
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS – FIRST ROUND
BEST-OF-SEVEN
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Toronto Maple Leafs 2, Boston Bruins 1 (OT) (BOS leads 3-2(
Carolina Hurricanes 6, New York Islanders 3 (CAR wins 4-1)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Colorado Avalanche 6, Winnipeg Jets 3 (COL wins 4-1)
Nashville Predators 2, Vancouver Canucks 1 (VAN leads 3-2)
2024 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE PIXEL
FIRST ROUND – BEST-OF-SEVEN
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia 76ers 112, New York Knicks 106 (OT) (NY leads 3-2)
Cleveland Cavaliers 104, Orlando Magic 103 (CLE leads 3-2)
Milwaukee Bucks 115, Indiana Pacers 92 (IND leads 3-2)
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
SEMIFINALS – TWO GAMES, TOTAL GOALS
(NOTES: If total goals are tied after second leg, 30 minutes extra time will be played, with penalty shootout if necessary. Home teams are listed first in scorelines.:
