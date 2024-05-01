Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD – TUESDAY, APRIL 30, 2024 BASEBALL Piasa Southwestern 9, Pana 4 Alton 1, Collinsville 0 Hardin Calhoun 9, Winchester West Central 0 Gillespie 19, Carlinville 0 Marquette Catholic 8, Carrollton 3 Highland 10, Civic Memorial 0 Salem 10, East Alton-Wood River 0 O’Fallon 4, Granite City 0 Jersey 10, Greenfield Northwestern 0 Columbia 2, Roxana 0 SOFTBALL Hardin Calhoun 3, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 1 Salem 2, East Alton-Wood River 0 Waterloo 4, Civic Memorial 1 Triad 4, Highland 1 Valmeyer 11, Dupo 0 Columbia 7, Roxana 6 Edwardsville 12, Belleville West 2 Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 11, Marquette Catholic 2 Belleville East 10, Granite City 0 Buffalo Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 10, White Hall North Greene 4 Metro-East Lutheran 15, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0 Pana 10, Piasa Southwestern 7 GIRLS SOCCER Father McGivney Catholic 7, Maryville Christian 0 Freeburg 8, Roxana 0 Triad 3, Civic Memorial 2 Piasa Southwestern 7, Highland 0 BOYS VOLLEYBALL Belleville East 25-25, Collinsville 15-7 Edwardsville 25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 17-23 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! St. Louis Cardinals 2-6, Detroit Tigers 1-11 New York Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 2 Baltimore Orioles 4, New York Yankees 2 Miami Marlins 7, Colorado Rockies 6 (10 innings) Kansas City Royals 4, Toronto Blue Jays 1 Boston Red Sox 4, San Francisco Giants 0 Minnesota Twins 6, Chicago White Sox 2 Milwaukee Brewers 8, Tampa Bay Rays 2 Texas Rangers 7, Washington Nationals 1 Atlanta Braves 10, Cleveland Guardians 9 (10 innings) Philadelphia Phillies 7, Los Angeles Angels 5 San Diego Padres 6, Cincinnati Reds 4 Arizona Diamondbacks 4, Los Angeles Dodgers 3 (10 innings) Oakland Athletics 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 2 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS – FIRST ROUND BEST-OF-SEVEN EASTERN CONFERENCE Toronto Maple Leafs 2, Boston Bruins 1 (OT) (BOS leads 3-2( Carolina Hurricanes 6, New York Islanders 3 (CAR wins 4-1) WESTERN CONFERENCE Colorado Avalanche 6, Winnipeg Jets 3 (COL wins 4-1) Nashville Predators 2, Vancouver Canucks 1 (VAN leads 3-2) 2024 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE PIXEL FIRST ROUND – BEST-OF-SEVEN EASTERN CONFERENCE Philadelphia 76ers 112, New York Knicks 106 (OT) (NY leads 3-2) Cleveland Cavaliers 104, Orlando Magic 103 (CLE leads 3-2) Milwaukee Bucks 115, Indiana Pacers 92 (IND leads 3-2) FIFA WORLD SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMIFINALS – TWO GAMES, TOTAL GOALS (NOTES: If total goals are tied after second leg, 30 minutes extra time will be played, with penalty shootout if necessary. Home teams are listed first in scorelines.: More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip